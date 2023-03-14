Walter Festa, el ex intendente de Moreno, admitió que compró un lote en la Costa y criticó a varios periodistas

En una entrevista con C5N, criticó a varios periodistas, pero admitió que hay una investigación en su contra

El ex intendente de Moreno, Walter Festa, salió a hablar de su patrimonio en medio de las acusaciones contra él y ex mujer, Romina Uhrig, una de las posibles finalistas de Gran Hermano. En el marco de una entrevista con C5N, criticó a varios periodistas, pero admitió que hay una investigación en su contra y que se compró un lote en la Costa.

Sobre esa operación, en el barrio Villa Robles, cerca de Costa Esmeralda, dijo que la hizo en 2013, cuando era concejal y jefe regional de ANSES. “Fui a visitar terrenos en Costa Esmerada y este barrio era un sueño, no había luz, ni agua, ni asfalto. Los vecinos de esa época saben que es verdad. No lo tengo más”, admitió. Cuando le preguntaron con insistencia, aseguró que lo vendió en 2016, pero no quiso dar detalles porque la causa judicial sigue abierta.

“Tengo todo justificado”, se limitó a decir. 

Según el propio Festa, la investigación sobre su patrimonio arrancó en la campaña de 2019 a raíz de una denuncia anónima.  En el marco de la nota, se quejó de “los periodistas de la oposición que me dan por condenado”. Puntualmente mencionó a Nicolás Wiñazki y a Fanny Mandelbaum. “Me da bronca que se haya prendido a decir que Romina echa gente pobre de un terrno”, se quejó sobre la veterana periodista.

En el medio de la nota, Festa elogió varias veces a Cristina Kirchner. Cuando le preguntaron quién sería un buen candidato, no se jugó por nadie. Mencionó a Wado De Pedro, a Daniel Scioli y también a Sergio Massa.

 