Y si el problema es que creen todos que están ganando

Cristina, Macri, Alberto, Larreta, duros y moderados entraron en la misma lógica. Por las dudas el otro no tiene razón. Mientras los que ciudadanos que pudieron se refugiaron en el dólar.

Hay un convencimiento en la traga general de la dirigencia local: el otro es el enemigo y la razón empieza y termina en mis ideas. Siempre existió esa característica tan típicamente argenta de uno de los países que mejor funciona el psicoanálisis pese a tener un ego muy bien trabajado.

Hubo un comunicador símbolo de la guerra de Malvinas que fue José Gomez Fuentes. Era quien representaba la vocería del Galtierismo enarbolando el discurso del “estamos ganando”. Fuera de la pantalla el personaje seguía creyendo lo mismo., En una entrevista posterior a la guerra , el ex conductor del noticiero de ATC reconoció que él fue un instrumento de una guerra, y que la información. que daba era para ganar la contienda bélica. Como ya se debió aprender a esta altura, un discurso por mas atractivo que será no cambia la realidad.

El eterno problema de al deuda externa es, en este sentido, un asunto muy representativo de la traba como nación en la que estamos asistiendo. Todos piensan que la culpa es del que lo antecedió y se hace imposible un acuerdo mínimo para la restructuración de los próximos vencimientos , lo que lleva al estado nacional a borde de la fractura con el FMI.

Argentina no pagaría el próximo vencimiento de 731 millones de dólares a ejecutarse el 28 de enero. La semana se cerró con un dólar Blue en alza a casi 220 pesos. Sin tantas carga ideología , la gente que puede se refugia en la moneda norteamericana, y sabe que cualquier otra salida a un acuerdo con el Fondo será una aventura muy arriesgada.

Sectores de la oposición aguardan ansiosos que el oficialismo presente un paper con la propuesta que le haría al Fondo, y mas allá de las diferencias saben que si eso ocurriese tendrían muy poco margen para no acordar un consenso en el parlamento, ¿Por qué sabiendo eso, Alberto y Guzmán demoran la iniciativa?

El gobierno tiene mayor responsabilidad en esta etapa en presentar una hora de ruta creíble y convocar a un mínimo acuerdo. Sus componentes de la alianza debaten cual sería el costo político social menor para tener algo de chances en el 2023.

Alberto en su mundo de aislamiento, cree posible su reelección. Cristina y Macri aspiran a seguir siendo los barómetros de la grieta política y ex moderados como Larreta u otros referentes de la UCR deben sobreactuar su gestos políticos para sobrevivir en la jungla.

En tanto, sectores del kirchnerismo ven en la denominada causa Gestapo una palanca propicia  para el tiempo de revancha. El episodio grave de los ex funcionarios de Vidal envalentona a esos sectores que quieren colonizar la justicia.

Le preguntaron días atrás a el Jefe de gobierno si le creía a Macri cuando dice que no se presentará como candidato a presidente y contestó: ” por qué no he de creerle”. La sospecha permanente del fuego amigo también paraliza,

Horacio Caride

 