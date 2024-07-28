Y si Gallardo no es …. hay un Payasito que puede sorprender

La dirigencia de River negocia a dos aguas para reemplazar la salida de Demichelis. El Muñeco tiene diferencias con Britto.

Como se sabe nada es netamente deportivo cuando se trata de equipos como River donde la política del club trasunta los que es la pasión futbolera. Todos los medios deportivos da por cierto, más desde la lógica que dé la información real, que el Muñeco Gallardo volverá a dirigir el club de sus amores, tras su paso errático en Arabia Saudita.

Sin embargo su regreso contiene algunas complicaciones de tipo personal y político. Gallardo, al que todavía no contactaron oficialmente, podría condiciones fuertes para volver que no son solo económicas: refuerzos en el plantel para ganar la Libertadores y otro punto que es urticante para el presidente Jorge Brito, y es que varios dirigentes de la cúpula dejen de tomar decisiones en el club.

Recordemos que Gallardo con Jorge  D’Onofrio, hacia y deshacía a su antojo, con super poderes dentro de la institución. Para la actual cúpula Gallardo se había transformado en un problema, como un jarrón chino idolatrado difícil de manejar. Nunca hubo una ruptura total pero la relación quedo congelada como la estatua polémica que le hicieron al ídolo Millonario.

Por todo esto, un fuente destacada dentro del club le confió a Expediente Politico que no hay que descartar que a la hinchada se la seduzca con un plan alternativo: Pablito Aimar.

El Payasito ha sido una pieza fundamental dentro de la Scaloneta. Dicen que estaría dispuesto a sacrificar ese sitial de prestigio para lanzarse a una aventura propia de técnico.

La salida de Demichelis es un poco inexplicable en cuanto a promedio de su labor en el tiempo difícil de haber suplido a Gallardo. Si es desde lo comparativo, ya se sabia que nadie lo iba a poder cubrir por el potencial de su pedestal. Por el contrario, su promedio de logros deportivos no fue malo ni un desastre. Tuvo más de un 60% de efectividad, con 51 partidos ganados, 18 empates, y 17 derrotas y tres títulos. Entonces,  ¿Por qué se va?.

La hinchada nunca lo quiso y el punto de fricción principal fue su trato en el vestuario sobre todo con la salida de Enzo Pérez. Hubo un off con 10 periodistas militantes de River que dejaron filtrar ciertos detalles que lo terminaron enterrando frente a la hinchada. La misma le dará voz al estadio a su reclamo por el Muñeco, pero a no comerse el amague que puede haber un Payasito en el bolsillo.