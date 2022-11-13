Y un día se volvió a casar Jorge Macri

Tal como lo adelantamos hubo invitados de la política, periodismo y farándula.

Asistieron unos 400 invitados. La fiesta de casamiento de Jorge Macri y la periodista de América María Belén Ludueña tuvo famosos, periodistas, políticos y algunos empresarios entre sus invitados.

El escenario fue uno de los salones principales de la Rural de Palermo pero la ceremonia fue al aire libre en uno de los sectores del predio.

La novia quiso una fiesta con toda la pompa. La lista de la farándula – periodistas fue confeccionada en sus detalles por ella misma.

Al novio de la política le dedicó una tiernas palabras agradeciéndole hablar integrado a su familia. Belén ingreso a la pista de la Rural en una simpática y antigua camioneta celeste marca Chevrolet, que manejó su papá.

La lista sufrió algunas alteraciones de último momento ante la interna bulliciosa que está viviendo el armado opositor, sobre todo dentro de la ciudad. Por su puesto que Horacio Rodríguez Larreta fue invitado y estuvo presente al igual de Patricia Bullrich.

Recordemos que la foto entre Jorge Macri y Patricia Bullrich sellando una alianza para las PASO cayó muy mal entre los amarillos de la ciudad.

Entre periodistas y famosos estuvo la mayor parte de los invitados. Ángel de Brito es muy amigo de Belén. Inclusive pidió permiso para la cobertura con algún cronista. Solo algunos cronistas fueron autorizados para filmar adentro de la fiesta.Los otros debieron aguardar en la puerta de la Rural.

Otro periodista de chismes que aprovechará la presencia es Luis Ventura, quien estuvo al aire en el canal en menudo del desarrollo de la boda. Luego se sum’O a la gran fiesta. Del mismo palo, otra de las invitadas Fue Yanina Latorre y Marcela Tauro.

En el periodismo político se destacó en la fiesta , Luis Novaresio. La Reina de la tele, Mirtha Legrand, coronó la velada.

El ex presidente Mauricio Macri junto con Juliana Awada fue de los estelares de parte de la política . Awada la ayudó a la novia en la organización. No son amigas per hay muy buena onda.

De lado de los Macri, la particularidad es que Mauricio deberá poner cara amable con su hermano Mariano, con el que está peleado desde la salida del libro Hermano, de Santiago O’ Donnell, un trabajo muy critico sobre el ex presidente.

La ventaja para que se saldaran choque de internas, estuvo en que la organización fue planteada sin mesa fijas, muy desestructurada, con espacios tipo living para que se ubiquen libremente.

La música y la banda en vivo, Ráfaga, hizo el resto, en una fiesta de un protagonista que está decidido a ser Jefe de gobierno. La luna de miel es cortita ante la dura campaña que viene.