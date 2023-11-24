Yanina Latorre destrozó a Ernestina, quien confesó que le quiso sacar el DNI a su hijo para que no vote a Milei

La panelista se sacó por la confesión de la conductora.

“Quise robarle el documento a mi hijo libertario y me ganó de mano, fue a votar a primera hora”, contó Ernestina Pais en su programa de radio. En tono de broma, agregó: “No se puede creer, tiene voluntad para hacerme daño a mí”.

Yanina Latorre aprovechó la confesión para destrozar a Pais. “Tus hijos tienen derecho a elegir, como haces vos Ernestina”, lanzó.