Yanina Latorre trituró a Ventura abrazando la causa de Rial en C5N

El conductor volvió a abrir las puertas del canal k a un personaje de las antípodas . Objetivo común: matar al presidente de APTRA.

Lo había hecho con Jorge Lanata. Ahora lo hizo co un un low cost pero también con el objetivo de abrir la agenda del canal k , C5N y  aprovechando que con Yanina comparten un enemigo común. En el móvil en vivo por Argenzuela, la esposa de Gambetita de despachó con placer contra el titular de ABTRA, Luis Ventura.

Luisito tuvo la ocurrencia de llevar el Martín Fierro de paseo a Miami. Una transmisión que tuvo desprolijidades por doquier.  Dijo que incumplieron con los sponsor , bajaron invitados a último momento e hicieron ternas truchas. “Fue una premiación nefasta y marginal”, sostuvo Yanina quien tiene Miami como se segunda casa. Rial se mantuvo en silencio con una amplia sonrisa.

 

 