Yanina memoriosa con la Negra

Yanina Latorre cocina a fuego lento sus venganzas. Cuando te relajas, llega ella con un cohetazo . La Angelita diabólica fue contra La Negra Vernaci acusándola de “maltratadora ” por problemas que habría tenido con compañeros de trabajo. Además la tildó de agrandada y que es “una locutora devenida en fracaso”. Balcones , llegarán las respuestas.