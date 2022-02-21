“Yo no conozco a Cositorto”

Lo expresó Cristian Ritondo que debió responder sobre una foto en la que el acusado de estafa priramidal aparece al lado en un acto.

El titular del bloque de diputados Pro, Cristian Ritondo, vivió un momento incómodo en A24 cuando una periodista le preguntó por una foto que se viralizó donde Leandro Cositorto aparece detrás de la figura del dirigente político en un acto en Quilmes.

Ritondo respondió que no conoce al empresario al que la justicia dictó la captura y sostuvo que si uno se guía por una foto “en la política no queda nadie vivo”.

Aparte recalcó que la foto es de un acto al que fue invitado por el entonces intendente de Quilmes, Martiniano Molina, y que tampoco conoce a otros que lo rodearon en esa espontánea.

A Cositorto también se lo relacionó con Diego Santilli y con uno de sus hijos.

El responsable de Generación Zoe estaría prófugo en República Dominicana.