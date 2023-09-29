“Yo puse el pechito mientras que vos hablabas del helicóptero”, le dijo Massa a Fantino

En la áspera entrevista en streaming, los dos dispararon dardos cruzados. Massa vio al ex relator como un adversario amigo de Milei.

Tensión permanente tuvo la entrevista que el hizo Fantino a Sergio Massa. Fantino generalmente abona el estilo de entrevistas amigables para hacer entrar al entrevistado en una suerte de confesionario. En esta oportunidad fue un juego de estrategas de guerra.

Visiblemente cansado por el fragor de la campaña, el ministro de economía le puso los puntos en varios segmentos al conductor y hasta lo invitó a revisar su propio archivo. Massa le recordó , con toda la intencionalidad a su interlocutor, que fue uno de los periodistas que auguró que este gobierno no iba a terminar. A propósito de eso, se ubico como un dirigente con agallas por aceptar el desafío de conducir la economía en medio de la crisis.

“Yo puse el pechito mientras que periodistas como vos hablaban del helicóptero”, le disparó el tigrense al tiempo que Fantino dijo no recordar sus malos augurios.  “De todas maneras nadie resiste un archivo”, devolvió la pelota el hincha de Boca.

En La Cosa en Sí, el clima se cortaba con una gillette . En varias ocasiones Massa deslizó que Fantino careció de información fiel a la hora de sus argumentaciones y preguntas. “Me parece que te hace mal la noche “, deslizó risueño.

“En cualquier momento vas a decir que arranqué con Macri con tal de tirarme mierda “, le paró el carro Massa ante preguntas incisivas.

Se subió la tensión cuando Massa le refutó las ideas ultra liberales de prescindir del estado en cuestiones básicas como la de pavimentar caminos. Fue le momento de contragolpe. “Hace 40 años que no lo hacen”, fue el remate de Alejandro.

La charla cerró con lo futbolero y entonces se distendió. La entrevista completa.