“Yo te lo cuido a Dylan”: el gesto de Milei con Alberto

El ofrecimiento habría ocurrido en la última conversación.

La periodista María O’Donell contó que en la última conversación que mantuvieron Alberto Fernández con Javier Milei, antes del viaje a España, el actual mandatario le ofreció cuidar a Dylan en la quinta de Olivos. Para ese entonces, ya había trascendido que Fernández iba a viajar sin sus perros, lo que le valieron varias críticas.

“He leído que decís que soy una mala persona porque abandoné a mis perros. Yo no sé si te darás cuenta el daño que se causa diciendo ese tipo de cosas. En primer lugar, yo no abandoné a mis perros. Dylan sigue conmigo en Puerto Madero y estoy organizando todo para llevarlo conmigo cuando viaje”, le dijo el ex presidente a Alejandro Fantino cuando lo criticó por “abandonar” a los perros.

Según ese mismo mensajes, “Prócer (que tenía un problema de convivencia con Dylan de tal magnitud que nunca podían estar juntos porque peleaban por ver quién era el jefe) va a quedar con el hijo del Profesor Romero que es uno de los veterinarios que siempre lo atendió”. Y Blue “se queda con la señora que trabaja en casa hace más de veinte años”.

 