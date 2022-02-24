“Yo vivía en Lanús, no le tengo miedo a un misil”

Un argentino que ahora vive en Kiev dio su testimonio en canal 9.

El presidente de Rusia Vladimir Putin dio la orden de invadir Ucrania y ocupar sitios estratégicos para neutralizar la respuesta del enemigo y, entonces, los canales argentinos fueron a lo más simple: buscar los testimonios de los argentinos que viven en la zona del conflicto.

En canal 9, el conductor le preguntó a Alejandro si con su familia salen a la calle o le tienen miedo a un misil. Con una sonrisa, el entrevistado no tardó en responder: “Mirá, yo soy de Lanús, volvía todas las noches a casa así que tanto miedo no le tengo a un misil”.

– Vos decís que estás preparado para todo…

-Si sos de Lanús… yo tenía que volver caminando a las 3 de la mañana, eso sí que da miedo.