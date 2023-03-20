YPF le prestó su nuevo avión a Sergio Massa: ¿cuánto salió el viaje?

El ministro de Economía viajó a Panamá.

La flota presidencial está limitada. El nuevo avión demora su llegada al país y el Tango 04 está en reparaciones en los talleres de Aerolíneas Argentinas. Por ese motivo, Alberto Fernández volverá a chartear un avión de la aerolínea de bandera para su viaje a República Dominicana, el próximo viernes. En ese contexto, el ministro de Economía Sergio Massa decidió usar el nuevo avión de YPF para viajar a Panamá y asistir a la asamblea del BID.

Se trata de un viaje valuado en unos 80 mil dólares.

Massa tenía prevista una actividad este lunes en la capital panameña, pero suspendió su participación y este domingo emprendió su regreso al país.

Recordemos que ya hubo mucho debate sobre el uso que le daba YPF a otro avión de su flota, un Learjet 60 matrícula LV-BTA, que solía trasladar a Cristina Kirchner a Calafate. Esos viajes se judicializaron pero la causa no avanza.

En los hechos, YPF es controlada por La Cámpora, que logró ubicar a varios integrantes en áreas clave de la compañía.

El Lear Jet 60 habría sido reemplazado por un Embraer EMB 550 Legacy 500, matrícula N982SC, el nuevo taxi aéreo de los funcionarios. Está valuado en unos USD 25 millones, casi el mismo precio que se pagó por el avión que compró Presidencia y todavía no pudo usar Alberto Fernández.