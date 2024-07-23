Yuyito avanza casilleros como posible nueva Primera Dama

Javier Milei invitó a Amalia “Yuyito” González al Teatro Colón  para ver la ópera “Carmen”. Esto reflotó los rumores de romance que habían surgido cuando la ex vedette fue al Luna Park a la presentación del libro Capitalismo, socialismo y la trampa neoclásica.En aquel momento, Yuyito estuvo entre las primeras filas y hasta ingresó al camarín. Todos los flashes estarán enfocados en la nueva pareja del presidente.