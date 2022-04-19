Zaffaroni pide juicio político a la Corte

Entrevistado por C5N, Eugenio Zaffaroni , no dudo en decir que los actuales integrantes del Alto Tribunal deberían ser enjuiciados políticamente por la intervención al Consejo de la Magistratura. Según el ex cortesano, los ministros se extralimitaron institucionalmente ignorando el debate parlamentario que pretende sancionar una nueva ley del Consejo de la ,Magistratura y a la vez anularon la sentencia de un juez  entrerriano que pedía no innovar sobre la materia de composición de los consejeros.

“Es una situación muy complicada, muy cercana a un golpe institucional ” , afirmó Zaffaroni.