Zamora dice que el Gobierno “no tiene capacidad” para espiar

El gobernador de Santiago del Estero Gerardo Zamora defendió en una entrevista con La Nación su denuncia contra un secretario del presidente de la Corte Suprema, pese a que se basaría en un hackeo ilegal al ministro de Seguridad de la Ciudad.

En esa misma nota, Zamora asegura que el Gobierno “no tiene capacidad” para espiar a nadie porque la AFI fue desmantelada durante el gobierno de Alberto Fernández. “Si alguien cree que este gobierno tiene capacidad para este tipo de espionaje no tiene ni idea. Eso insulta la inteligencia de todos, ni para escuchar detrás de una puerta con un tarrito de tomate hay”, sostuvo.