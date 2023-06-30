Zamora le pidió a Alberto Fernández que garantice su seguridad

El intendente de Tigre dice que viene recibiendo presiones para bajar su candidatura.

Luego de la ola de renuncias dentro de su gabinete, el intendente de Tigre Julio Zamora denunció presiones y amenazas y hasta se comunicó con el presidente Alberto Fernández para que garantice su seguridad.

“En el día de ayer (por este jueves) a la noche le he pedido al Presidente de la Nación el resguardo de mi integridad física y de mi familia porque realmente estoy muy preocupado por mi integridad física y la de mi familia”, contó Zamora en Radios Con vos, y adelantó que está “evaluando ir a la Justicia”.

Zamora dijo que le mando un mensaje de WhatsApp al Presidente, que no le habría contestado. También alertó a Kicillof.

Luego de la oficialización de las listas, renunciaron al menos cuatro funcionarios cercanos a Zamora. Se trata de su propio hermano, el Secretario de Gobierno y de Protección Ciudadana, Mario Alberto Zamora, Aníbal Mastroianni (Hacienda), Pedro Ridosz (Protección Ciudadana) Alberto Vegnaduzzi (Redes Urbanas). Todos argumentaron “razones de índole estrictamente personal”, aunque desde el municipio lo atribuyeron a presiones que surgieron desde el massismo.

Enfrente de Zamora estará Malena Galmarini.

 