Zelenski pidió apoyo de Argentina desde una pantalla en Ciencias Económicas

El presidente de Ucrania, Volodimir Zelenski, hizo una video conferencia para estudiantes de Ciencias Económicas de la UBA. . Sentenció : “no veo relaciones tan estrechas entre Ucrania y Argentina”, dando un mensaje claro que espera mayores señales del gobierno argentino ante la guerra que enfrenta contra Rusia. La guerra que se especulaba iba  a ser corta ya lleva más de una año y medio con cientos de miles de muertos  . Reclamó que los lideres de América Latina no estreches las manos de “un criminal sanguinario”, por Putin.

 