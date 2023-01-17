Alberto Fernández otra vez llenó de elogios a Mario Ishii

Alberto Fernández otra vez se mostró con su amigo Mario Ishii, el polémico intendente de José C. Paz. “Es un gran intendente, reconozco en Mario una capacidad singular para hacer crecer un distrito donde es difícil crecer”, arrancó su discurso el Presidente.  En ese acto, enfocado a las obras, aprovechó para criticar a la Corte Suprema por el fallo de la coparticipación.

“Mario (Ishii) hizo obras magníficas … la Facultad que tienen, quizás no toman conciencia”, agregó el Presidente.