Aníbal Fernández tuvo que pedir perdón por el tuit a Nik

El ministro de Seguridad, Aníbal Fernández, se disculpó este martes de manera formal ante Nik por el tuit amenazante que le escribió en octubre pasado. Los abogados de dibujante llegaron a un “acuerdo de composición” con el polémico dirigente kirchnerista para así evitar continuar con el proceso judicial en contra del ministro.

En octubre pasado, luego de un cruce por Twitter, Fernández dio a entender que sabía a qué colegio iban las hijas de Nik. Este comentario despertó la reacción de la oposición, medios de comunicación y asociaciones al ser categorizado como intimidatorio y amenazante.