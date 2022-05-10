Antonito De La Rúa amaga con una inversión hotelera millonaria en Buenos Aires

El hijo del ex presidente tiene un proyecto junto a otros inversores.

Antonito De la Rúa hace tiempo se transformó en un próspero empresario del mundo hotelero. Primero compró Nómade Hotel en Tulum, que se convirtió en el lugar elegido por las celebrities.  Más tarde adquirió el Be Tulum, al que rediseñó de cero. En ese lugar, cada habitación cuesta al menos 1000 dólares la noche.  Pero también es el responsable de Bonds Cay, el refugio elegido por las celebridades en Bahamas, a 240 kilómetros de Miami.

En las últimas horas trascendió que Antonito está detrás de una millonaria inversión en un hotel 7 estrellas, que se montaría sobre el Sofitel de Recoleta.

Según reveló el tuitero Patricio del Pozo, y luego replicó el programa A la Tarde de América, el ex de Shakira tiene previsto invertir unos 7 millones de dólares. Pero no sería el único inversor. Entre los posibles socios se menciona a Arturo Rubinstein, Claudio Urcera (el papá del novio de Nicole Neumann), y Carlos Barceló. 

El plan maestro está basado en desarrollar la mega inversión bajo el amparo de un posible gobierno macrista. Pero ya hubo varias reuniones”, reveló Del Pozo.