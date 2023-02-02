Aquella frase de “gasten suela de zapatos” de Macri

En el diccionario de frases que se le conocen al ex presidente hay una que retumbo entre quienes ven si podrán volver a ser ministros de un futuro gobierno de Juntos. La frase completa decía: “caminen los ministerios en lugar de llamar y hacer loby. Gasten suela de zapatos”.

Los traductores cercanos de dicha frase la atribuyen a una dedicatoria especial a Pancho Cabrera, entonces ministro de Producción. Cuentan que don Pancho arreglaba a través de un periodista amigo reuniones con empresarios que querían un café con Macri. Mauricio se enteró le mandó el mensaje.