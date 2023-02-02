Página 12 incursiona en el fútbol: es el nuevo sponsor de Nueva Chicago

“Es un orgullo para nosotros”, dijo el presidente del club en el anuncio.

Página/12 es el nuevo sponsor principal d Nueva Chicago. La marca estará presente en la cancha, sus instalaciones y en la indumentaria de los equipos de Primera División y Reserva.

Al respecto, el Director General de Página 12, perteneciente al Grupo Octubre, Hugo Soriani, aseguró: “Es un honor ser auspiciante de un club y una camiseta con tanta historia en el fútbol argentino. Nueva Chicago es sinónimo de tradición futbolera, nacional y popular”.

Por su parte, el presidente del club, Hugo Bellon, remarcó la importancia de la alianza y destacó que “es un orgullo que una marca de tanto prestigio haya confiado en Chicago para ser nuestro main sponsor, un diario que fue precursor de un estilo que revolucionó al medio y que llega tanto al público general como a los ámbitos de poder y decisión”.