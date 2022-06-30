Berni montó su show en Vicente López

Llegó en helicóptero, marchó con ritmo marcial y desplazó decenas de patrulleros que desvió de otros focos de atención de la provincia. La intendenta interina del PRO, Soledad Martinez , cumplió con el protocolo pero se retiró enseguida mientras que Áxel Kicillof le prestó juramento a 42000 cadetes de la  Juan Vucetich junto a Sergio Massa.

El polémico funcionario solicitó las bellas costas de Vicente López para realizar su show haciendo gala de un gran despliegue.

 