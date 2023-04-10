Brancatelli destrozó a Viviana Canosa por la polémica sobre Florencia Kirchner

“Ella hace daño permanentemente, aparte todos conocemos de dónde viene y qué quería”, lanzó.

Diego Brancatelli criticó a Viviana Canosa en medio de la polémica por una entrevista a Laura Di Marco donde hablaron de la salud de Florencia Kirchner.

“Es una persona que hace mucho daño. Además de ser mal educada, me parece una mujer muy peligrosa, agresiva y le hace muy mal al periodismo y a la política. Es todo lo que no hay que hacer en la vida. Ella hace daño permanentemente, y es sabido cuáles son sus intenciones y qué era las cosas que buscaba, aunque hoy quiera lavar su imagen”, expresó Brancatelli en una entrevista para el programa “Buena tarde” (C5N). 

Y agregó: “Uno puede pensar diferente, no coincidir en ideas, pero te podes juntar a comer asado con alguien opuesto a vos y debatir ideas, conversar, llegar a conclusiones, etc. Pero ella hace daño permanentemente, aparte todos conocemos de dónde viene y qué quería”.

Canosa no se involucró en la polémica que generó la charla con Di Marco. Solo replicó un mensaje que Di Marco le mandó a Romina Manguel, una de las periodistas que se indignó con el tratamiento sobre los problemas de salud de Florencia Kirchner. Ese mensaje decía: “Información sobre la enfermedad d Florencia es pública, visible y lamentable. No tenés idea lo que sé o no sé del tema. Soy periodista, investigo. Lo q dí fue una información (no 1 estigmatización), q vos también conoces. Pena q te pliegues a una vil opereta K”.