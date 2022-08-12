Brancatelli se puso nervioso con el salamín de un diputado

El diputado cordobés Rodrigo De Loredo sacó el salamín en medio de la entrevista con Argenzuela y Diego Brancatelli lo tomó como una provocación. Acto seguido, el panelista de Rial trató de chicanearlo pero se confundió de ciudades: “Oncativo está muy pegadito a Jesus María … Jesús María es de un intendente compañero y los mejores salamines son los de Tandil, donde nació Macri”.

De Loredo aprovechó el error geográfico de Brancatelli y lo dejó en off side ….

“La geografía del kirchnerismo se termina en el AMBA. De ahí gran parte de los problemas que le causan al país”, puso después en las redes sociales para continuar la gastada.