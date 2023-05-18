Brancatelli transmitió la previa de la llegada de Cristina como un acontecimiento histórico

En C5N armaron un gran circo por la entrevista que concedió la vice a Duro de Domar.

¿Brancatelli habrá pensado que estaba transmitiendo la caída del Muro de Berlin?  Demasiado histrionismo par un hecho que no deja de ser un producto periodístico para un canal que está sumado al llamado operativo clamor.

En medio de un gran operativo de seguridad , lógico por el antecedente del; intento de magnicidio , se valló la manzana del canal C5N, desde primeras horas del día

Diego Brancatelli trasmitió Argenzuela desde las puertas del canal , cuando solo había agentes de policías y colectivos que pasaban como cualquier día habitual. Sin embargo, el periodista k estuvo exultante , plagado de exageraciones en su narrativa .

Desde el piso , se vieron caras de incomodada de algunos de sus compañeros. En su cuenta de Twitter, también le puso picante militante.

.

 

 

 