C5N econtró al prófugo Pepín

Lo mostraron como “el prófugo macrista” en el programa de Sylvestre.

Hay asuntos que en la Grieta solo toman una parte de los Grupos mediáticos. Está claro que a C5N y Página 12 le interesa el abordaje de la corrupción macrista. Un emblema , en este sentido, es Pepín Rodriguez Simón, prófugo de la justicia argentina que reside en Uruguay.

El exasesor macrista y exdirector de YPF vive actualmente en “La Barra”, uno de los destinos más exclusivos del mundo, en la ciudad de Punta del Este, donde tiene una casa de veraneo que en el último tiempo se convirtió en su residencia.

El hallazfo fue una investigación del periodista Juan Amorín, presentado en el programa del Gato Sylvestre por C5N. Actualmentees investigado por el armado de una mesa judicial con el objetivo de perseguir al Grupo IndaloLa Justicia uruguaya no termina de definir si el exfuncionario será extraditado o no. Sylvestre denunció que Pepín es un protegido de Lacalle Pou , el presidente amigo de Macri.