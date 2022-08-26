C5N transmite 24 por 24 las plazas militantes de Cristina

La pantalla radicalizó sus planteos alineados todos con la vice presidenta. Móviles en vivo en la casa de Recoleta y plazas del interior con militantes.

La pantalla de C5N borró cualquier vestigio de “Albertismo” y puso todas sus herramientas comunicativas a favor de la causa Cristina . Sus conductores alientan la movvilización permanente aún más que algunos dirigentes del oficialismo.

24×24 a favor de la defensa a Cristina y apuntando contra el fiscal Luciani al que involucran en una movida política, inclusive señalan que hay encuestas que le miden la imagen como candidato.

Unidades móviles ubicadas en varias plazas del territorio nacional conllevan a imagina otro 17 de octubre aunque oficialmente todavía no se anunció una marcha del peronismo y las organizaciones adherentes. Se apela hasya el golpe emocional de la deovción a la líder. Con títulos zócalos como : “El abrazo del pueblo a Cristina”.