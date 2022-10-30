Calamaro le puso picante a la previa del Mundial con el Kun

Hizo un streaming con el Kun. Mostró destreza en el conocimiento del fútbol y hasta hizo un tono chimentero con el romance entre De Paul y TIni.

Andrés se sintió a gusto con el Kun. Como hincha de independiente, el rock star nacional cuestionó el VAR por quitarle esencia al juego. A la vez, pronosticó un gran Mundial de la Argentina y chichoneó con el romance de De Paul y TIni Stoessel. Andrés está algo preocupado por las distracciones del gran socio de Messi.

 