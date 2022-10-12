Canosa se subió un rato a TN y su público pidió en las redes que vuelva

La polémica conductora aún no tiene pantalla. En el programa de Wiñazki rindió su reaparición.

Viviana Canosa parece tranquila esperando que un canal arriesgue a ponerla en su grilla. Si fuera por el rating, ese mensaje entre programadores habría llegado por acto reflejo. Otras realidades se cruzan en el análisis a la hora de contratarla, tras su ruidosa salida del Grupo Vila.

En tanto, la villana anti k sacudió el avispero en la pantalla de TN con Nico Wiñazki. La fórmula ganadora no se toca: imágenes de la Argentina y ella bajando línea de indignación.

TN logró liderar cómodo su franja y tuvo muy buenos picos, dejando en evidencia que su público la echa de menos.

 