Carlotto demoró pero expulsó al dirigente K que golpeó a una empleada

Ernesto Schulman además fue citado a indagatoria por un fiscal de Mar Chiquita

Los organismos de derechos humanos tardaron en reaccionar ante el escándalo. De hecho, la Liga por los Derechos Humanos soló le dio una licencia. Pero la titular de Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo, Estela De Carlotto, salió a condenar la agresión y expulsó a José Ernesto Schulman de la Mesa de Derechos Humanos de la Argentina.

La titular de Abuelas se mostró indignada con las imágenes de Schulman insultando y golpeando a la empleada de la agencia, después de que se retrasara un micro que lo tenía que trasladar desde la terminal de ómnibus de la terminal costera. “Este señor realmente le ha faltado el respeto a una mujer. Nosotros, los organismos de esta mesa hemos sacado un comunicado, sin nombrarlo, porque ya se conocía largamente quién era, repudiando una acción de un hombre contra una mujer. Defendiendo lo que estamos defendiendo, el respeto a la mujer. Y bueno, ahora ya se ha hecho público y permanente desde el día de ayer y hoy también”, aseguró De Carlotto,

Schulman también deberá responder ante la Justicia.

El fiscal Diego Benedetti, de Mar Chiquita lo convocó por las lesiones leves agravadas por mediar violencia de género contra una empleada de la terminal.

“¿De qué te reís, pelotuda?”, le gritó Schulman a la mujer. Luego le pegó en la cabeza. Más luego, cuando se conoció el video, intentó justificarse al decir que como es discapacitado motriz, la demora del micro le produjo “enorme dolor” y eso lo “desencajó”, pero pidió disculpas públicas.

Sin embargo, tal vez lo más grave de todo, siendo que era un referente entre las organizaciones sociales que defienden los Derechos Humanos, fue que amenazó a esa trabajadora y a otra persona más con su poder y sus contactos políticos “para meterlas presas”. De eso no se arrepintió.

Ahora, deberá defenderse el 24 de febrero ante el fiscal Benedetti.