Un ex ministro de Macri estuvo en el homenaje a Carlos Menem

Diversas personalidades de la política asistieron al homenaje que se realizó en la Catedral Metropolitana al cumplirse un año del fallecimiento del ex presidente Carlos Menem.

Jorge Faurie, el ex canciller del gobierno de Mauricio Macri, fue uno de los que dijo presente.

También estuvieron el diputado Javier Milei, Miguel Angel Pichetto, y ex funcionarios de Menem como ex titular del PAMI, Víctor Alderete,  Carlos Corach, ex ministro del Interior, y el ex titular de la cartera de Acción Social, Julio César “Chiche” Aráoz.