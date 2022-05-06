Cascini toreó a ex compañeros periodistas y a Ruggeri por supuesto complot contra Riquelme

El Cabezón decidión encararlo y desmentir que a ellos Angelici o alguien les baje línea.

Raúl Cascini, una de las manos derechas de Riquelme en Boca, se presentó a los estudios de ESPN. El ex jugador y parte del Consejo de Fútbol xeneize volvió a ver a sus ex compañeros de tele. De arranque comenzaron las chicanas.

Cascini toreó al Pollo y sus panelistas desmintiendo cada uno de dichos de anteriores emisiones , voces críticas a los manejos de Román con el plantel y sobre todo el bajo rendimiento futbolístico.

Los momentos de partición de pantalla estuvieron presentes con el Cabezón Ruggeri que le pidió su posición sobre el día que Riquelme hizo bajar dle micro al plantel para disciplinarlos. Cascini defendió la actitud de su Jefe (como lo llama). La situación mas tensa fue cuando Ruggeri dedició parar la pelota y decirle en la cara que él y sus compañeros panelistas no reciben instrucciones para pegarle a Roán y su gente.

En todo momento precía que el ex 5 de Boca recibía bajada de línea desde el celular para medir su dihos en tele, ¿De Riquelme? El ídolo de Boca se encontraba en Bolivia con el plantel.

 