Cherquis criticó a Boca por seguir poniendo a Villa

Por C5N , el histórico perriodista emitió una opinión crítica al DT de Boca y a la dirigencia por el apoyo que le están brindando a Sebastián Villa. Según Cherquis miden con distinta vara a los jugadores indisciplinados del xeneize. ” A Pipa y Rojo los castigaron por no ir a un entrenamiento pero a quien está acusado de abuso sexual lo avalan”, afirmó. Villa volvió a frstejar un gol , esta vez ante Ferro por la Copa Argentina. Hizo bailecito y posteó una frase biblica para victimizarse.

 