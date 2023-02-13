El Cholo Sottile volvió a ESPN: las versiones sobre la crisis con Vignolo

El periodista estuvo hablando de Messi, pero no volvió a ESPN 90.

El Cholo Sottile era uno de los columnistas históricos en los programas del Pollo Vignolo, pero fue marginado de la cobertura del Mundial de Qatar y algo se quebró en la relación personal y laboral. Luego de estar presente en cuatro mundiales seguidos, el periodista no pudo colarse en el selecto grupo de ESPN que viajó a la Copa del Mundo.

Al regreso del Mundial, Sottile no apareció en ESPN 90, el programa de Vignolo.

A través de un video en su canal oficial de YouTube, Flavio Azzaro contó que hubo una pelea puertas adentros. “Esta vez, es Vignolo el que decide que Sottile no se siente más en su mesa”, dijo.

Horas despues de ese video, Sottile apareció en “ESPNequipoF”, otro de los programas de la cadena, para hablar de Messi. Se sabe que el periodista tiene una buena relación con el mejor jugador del mundo y su entorno.