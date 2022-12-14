Closs, Victor Hugo, Vignolo y otros: los mejores relatos del triunfo 3 a 0 de Argentina frente a Croacia

La semifinal dejó relatos memorables en radio y TV.

Otra vez un partido de la Selección en el Mundial de Qatar dejó relatos radiales y televisivos para la historia. Acá los mejores gritos en el 3 a 0 frente a Croacia. Para todos los gustos …

Leo Gentili, Radio La Red

Pablo Giralt, Tv Pública

Pollo Vignolo 

Mariano Closs

Rodolfo De Paoli, TyC Sports

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lM1bF8hD8-g

Victor Hugo Morales

 

 