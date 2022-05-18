Clubes en Obra: se abre la tercera edición del programa

El ministro de Turismo y Deportes de la Nación, Matías Lammens, lanzó la tercera edición del programa “Clubes en Obra”, para mejorar la infraestructura en clubes de barrio y pueblo de todas las provincias.

“Entendemos la importancia que tienen los clubes de barrio en cada rincón del país. Por eso encaramos este programa con el doble objetivo de mejorar su infraestructura y además generar empleo”, aseguró el ministro durante un acto con dirigentes de entidades deportivas en el Club Social y Deportivo Agronomía Central, en la Ciudad de Buenos Aires.

“Tenemos la voluntad de establecer Clubes en Obra como una política de Estado porque creemos que debe ser uno de nuestros puntos de acuerdo. No tengo ninguna duda de que el eje y el corazón de la política deportiva son los clubes de barrio”, agregó Lammens, acompañado por el subsecretario de Infraestructura Deportiva y Competencias Nacionales, Sergio Palmas; y el director de Clubes Argentinos, Francisco Chibán.

El anfitrión, Diego Dottore (presidente de Agronomía Central), expresó: “Tuvimos el club cerrado por la pandemia y con la ayuda de este programa, pudimos levantarnos y ponernos al día. Les agradezco por estar presentes”. En la misma línea, la presidenta del Club El Saber, Susana Borda, remarcó: “No tengo memoria de otra política que nos permita hacer reformas y proyectar crecimiento interno en cada club. Clubes en Obra tiene en cuenta nuestra función social: si nosotros crecemos, podemos recibir a más chicos y chicas”.

En esta tercera edición, las entidades deportivas podrán llevar adelante mejoras en espacios en exteriores, vestuarios, servicios, cocinas y salones de usos múltiples, entre otros trabajos. Para eso, deberán presentar el proyecto en la web de Clubes en Obra, donde se ponderarán proyectos que promuevan la accesibilidad, la igualdad de género en el deporte y la sustentabilidad ambiental.

Durante las dos primeras ediciones del programa, se llevaron adelante más de 3200 obras en clubes de barrio y pueblo de todas las provincias del país. Con una inversión del Estado Nacional superior a los $1800 millones, se generaron más de 17 mil empleos en el sector de la construcción.