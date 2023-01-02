Conflicto en un sitio digital por el despido de dos directores

Los periodistas del DiarioAr publicaron una carta abierta para cuestionar el despido de los dos máximos responsables de la redacción: Martín Sivak, director Periodístico, y Silvina Heguy, directora de Estrategia.

“La mayoría de quienes formamos parte de este equipo -redactores, colaboradores, columnistas, editores, y comunidad y redes sociales- estamos aquí porque Sivak y Heguy nos convocaron para crear un medio de comunicación diferente, en el que la libertad para escribir, entrevistar, investigar, analizar y publicar sobre el Poder de todas la esferas de la Argentina caminaría de la mano del profesionalismo y el mejor periodismo que día a día intentamos ofrecerles. Sivak y Heguy cumplieron, sin excepciones”, arranca la carta publicada en el mismo sitio.   

Y agrega: “Pedimos a los socios que sostengan su suscripción y que, junto a nuestros lectores, nos acompañen. Las trabajadoras y los trabajadores de elDiarioAR seguiremos haciendo periodismo de calidad con las premisas que Sivak y Heguy nos garantizaron”.

 