¿Cuál es el verdadero juego del oficialismo tras el pre acuerdo con el Fondo?

Alberto y sus principales colaboradores lo ven como un éxito. El Cristinismo guarda silencio. La oposición dividida.

Alberto realizó para bien o mal (se verá) el acto constitutivo y tardío de su borroneado gobierno. El recuerdo con el Fondo le da un nuevo aire y pone sobre la mesa de discusión con opositores los verdaderos problemas a asumir del inventario de herencias recibidas.

La gran pregunta , mas allá de la letra chica del convenio con los acreedores, es : ¿ Representa el oficialismo un bloque unido para los desaliños que vienen? Desde el FMI siempre le hicieron la misma pregunta a Chodos y Guzmán , y las repuestas fueron ambiguas. La realidad de las últimas declaraciones de Cristina en el foro de Honduras más preocupantes aún.

Los “policías malos” están agazapados en el kirchnerismo . Sus principales referentes , con la Jefa a la cabeza, guardan silencio desde los anuncios del viernes. Tan solo Kicillof recordó que Macri es el culpable principal del endeudamiento a asumir en la reestructuración. Reclamó que la oposición ayude en el debate en el Congreso.

Un discurso muy medido el del gobernador alineado a Cristina que fue retuiteado por algunos ministros que manejan el equilibrio entre ambos sectores, como Aníbal Fernández.

Alberto y los incondicionales de la reelección, sueñan con un gobierno que aspira a crecer en volumen político a partir de estos anuncios. Economistas como Alvarez Agis celebraron que pro primera vez se alcanzaría un plan con el Fondo por fuera del ajuste clásico.

De ser cierto,  esto no le quita impacto al esfuerzo que debería realizar la clase media en reajustes tarifados con un inflación imparable.

La oposición sabe que tiene poco espacio para oponerse en el debate parlamentario . Sobre todo Juntos que venian corriendo al gobierno por la sensatez de evitar la ruptura con el Fondo. Si no romper con el Fondo es garantizar seguir en el Mundo, el viernes Alberto dio ese paso, ¿ cuanto se podrán oponer?

La llave de distancia que tienen es dejar en claro que el ajuste sobre la clase media lo firmó el actual gobierno y que ellos deben pagar el mayor costo político. Todavía faltan muchas batallas por quien se queda con el relato mas creíble.