Cuggini y una diputada denunciaron al “Pata Medina de los peluqueros”

Se trata de Santos Abel Hernández, que maneja el sindicato de los peluqueros.

Primero fue el famoso peluquero Fabio Cuggini quien denunció públicamente al gremialista Santos Abel Hernández. 

Según Cuggini, Hernández fue secretario general del sindicato y la federación durante muchos años, desde la época de la dictadura, en 1982, luego fue diputado menemista y finalmente quedó como “apoderado del gremio y puso a toda su gente a cargo del sindicato”.

El peluquero lo llama “El Pata Medina de los peluqueros”.

Ahora el caso está en manos de la justicia por una denuncia de la diputada Paula Oliveto. Lo acusa de desvío de fondos para capacitación y el alquiler de departamentos propios al gremio.

Según  datos del Ministerio de Trabajo, el Sindicato Único de Trabajadores de Peluquerías, Estética y Afines de Buenos Aires tiene 6.927 afiliados. Y en su última Memoria, correspondiente al ejercicio 2020, presentó un déficit operativo de $21 millones de pesos, a los que se sumaron otros 11 millones de déficit por “el contexto inflacionario”.