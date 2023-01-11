De aquel abrazo a la carpa docente al abrazo del 0km en Gran Hermano

El realitiy de Telefe puso a prueba toda imaginación sobre el morbo y los disvalores

GH ha vuelto estos meses DE un país dividido por la política , unido en la alegria del triunfo mundialista y derretido por la ola de calor. El reality de Telefé ha recuperado niveles de audiencias impensados tras reinvenciones y reciclajes del envasado morbo de la televisión mundial. En las últimas horas, hubo una consigna para los participantes que puso a prueba toda imaginación sobre el buen gusto y los valores de una sociedad . El show parece justificarlo y hacer pasar el episodio como las reglas el mercado televisivo.

El momento morbo fue que los “Hermanitos” pasaran 12 hs de pie pegados a un auto Okm como prueba de resistencia y así pasar a un sorteo final por el premio tan deseado. Los encerrados por voluntad abrazaban el auto como un bien que merecedor todo tipo de flagelos y comentarios risueños del conductor y sus panelistas en el Debate GH, redondearon la puesta e escena del sacrificio.

“Del Moro los alentaba , “falta poco”, mientras que Walter Santiago, “Alfa” se retorcía para no hacerse pis encima u otros caían derrotados con el natural argumento que querían comer algo o hacer necesidades básicas. Qué desubicados!!!. Circo romano para todo público en pleno S 21.

 

Para el panelista, Ceferino Reato, el esfuerzo bien lo valía ya que para comprarse un OKM en argentina había que invertir mucho más tiempo de laburo que las 12 hs del desafío televisivo. Con esa regla de tres los productores del GH podrían pergeñar nuevas proezas que den rating. ¿Quién aguanta más minutos sin respirar para obtener un departamento de un ambiente ? Otras hazañas semejantes estarán ya en la trama de este reality y quizpas estas líenas se queden cortas.

El abrazo a un auto como objeto de deseo habla de tantas batallas pérdidas en una sociedad que hace 23 años abrazaba una carpa con docentes ayunando para ser mejor varolizados, no solo en cuanto al salario. ¿O te acordas cuando ibamos a salir mejores de la pandemia, con los primeros y efímeros aplausos a los médicos?

Horacio Caride