De La Fiaca a la piquetera que “no quiere que la manden a trabajar”

La película señera protagonizada por Norman Briski hablaba del derecho al ocio en un mundo pisado por la rutina. Ahora, el desafío es cómo recuperar la cultura del trabajo.En 50 años los horizontes se devaluaron.

La genial película de 1969, La Fiaca, planteaba el devenir de un oficinista , que hastiado de la rutina de cumplir horarios y esfuerzos, para siempre estar en el mismo lugar, se rebela haciendo un ausentismo consciente del trabajo, reivindicando su tiempo de ocio y felicidad.

Fue por esos años, de sueños revolucionarios, que el concepto de obrerismo dio paso en la transición a la era pos industrial , de que la lucha pasaba por el recupero del goce y tratar de trabajar las  menos horas. Un planteo como el del film de Fernando Ayala, que antes fue una obra teatral escrita por Ricardo Talesnik y llevada a la realidad actual interpela sobre un retroceso notorio de la calidad de vida,.

Los autonomistas italianos de los 70, impregnados por la mayo francés, se rebelaron ante el sistema con la consigna: “rechazo del trabajo“. Rechazo del trabajo significaba sencillamente, “no quiero ir a trabajar porque prefiero dormir”. Era la lucha de un sujeto activo y consciente de querer construir otra relación con el capital y el trabajo, menos asimétrica.

Algunos de esos reformistas de izquierda parados hoy realizan su autocrítica por haber sido demasiado ilusos sobre el devenir de un sistema laboral más justo y equilibrado . El sistema capitalista de mercado logró  invisibilizar la materialidad del trabajo y a la vez aguijonear las fronteras entre la responsabilidad y la recreación. Con la aparición estelar  de los celulares hibrido que alterna 24 por 24 ambas cosas, la sobre explotación cognitiva seria para otro tratado de Carlos Marx.

La esposa del personaje de Briski en La Fiaca es Norma Leandro, quien el la ficción le dice ¿ Cómo  pensas vivir haciendo fiaca? , algo que el personaje principal contesta : ” por 1050 pesos moneda nacional no vale la pena“, señalando lo que percibía de salario por un día de trabajo.

A la vez el gesto de rebeldía del personaje contagia a otro compañero de la oficina , lo que alerta a los patrones sobre un germen peligroso. Resulta desopilante en la tragicomedia , cuando el Jefe de recursos humanos visita al empleado con fiaca, y desesperadamente le dice usted algo tiene que tener. Finalmente se apiada y le diagnostica una angina.

 

 

El jueves pasado , mientras se conocía otra cifra demoledora de la inflación mensual ( 5,3%), los movimientos paqueteros de izquierda inundaban las calles de pobres desclasados reclamando la continuidad y fortalecimiento de los planes sociales.

En la cobertura, la cronista Sandra Borghi,  una paquetera llamó la atención con la crudeza que se refirió a su propia miserable existencia. A esa mujer cuyo hijo dormía entre cartones, en uno de los parates de la movilización, la separa un abismo del plateo de La Fiaca , a fines de los 60.

La nota dejó en blanco sobre negro la decadencia absoluta en la que , tras décadas de malos gobiernos, se hunden millones de argentinos que no tienen un mañana. Se discutió en las redes el recorte del testimonio pero no el fondo del tema.

El recorte donde uno quiera pararse de su relato, es simplemente demoledor. Por ejemplo , el mas vitalizado , la frase contundente donde afirma que “no quiere trabajar , si esto significa hacerlo durante mas de 8 horas y rascar menos ingresos que recibiendo uno o dos planes por familia.

La otra parte, no es menos ilustrativa e interpela a los dirigentes de este actual gobierno y los que estuvieron antes .  Dijo que con sus 28 años nunca tuvo un trabajo en blanco porque no tiene secundario. Agregó que le gusdtaría terminar de estudiar. A la pregunta de por qué no estudió respondió que quedó huérfana a los 9 años. 

Ir o no a trabajar pareciera desde un sentido común una opción fácil de resolver desde un prisma constitutivo de lo que está bien en una sociedad organizada. El dilema es si queda tiempo para devolverle la dignidad del trabajo a esta piquetera, que nunca supimos cómo se llama pero que seguro lo suyo no es fiaca sino algo mucho peor llamado ausencia de futuro.

Horacio Caride

 

 

 