Del Plata se muda tras el escándalo del intento de desalojo

La radio atraviesa otro momento de incertidumbre. A dónde van.

Radio del Plata vuelve a ser una radio a la deriva. Una historia recurrente con varios empresarios inescrupulosos que dejaron una herencia pesada e inviable.

El ultimo capítulo ocurrió días atrás, con una orden de desalojo de la sede que funciona en la calle Gorriti. La movida pudo ser neutralizada por la gerencia, aunque la deuda de varios meses del alquiler persiste.

Ante la acuciante situación financiera de la 1030, las autoridades comenzaron a planificar una mudanza a un edificio en el microcentro que sea menos costoso.

La radio ni siquiera tiene una linea editorial clara. Lo más atractivo que se mantiene en la grilla es Chiche Gelblung, quien con su oficio trata de remar en una programa vespertino.

El intento de desalojo fue interpretado por uno de sus periodistas, el cordobés K Tomás Méndez, como un intento de silenciar voces criticas al macrismo. El periodista que fue echado de C5N tras un móvil en la puerta del edificio donde vive Patricia Bullrich conduce Duro de Callar.

La histórica emisora ha sufrido un manoseo entre diversos empresarios de dudosa trayectoria. El último paracaidista es un dueño de un frigorífico,  Ricardo Bruzzese.