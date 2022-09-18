Diario de derecha replica a informe de C5N

Se trata de La Derecha Dairio. Desde el canal k exigen que se los investigue por supuesta conexión con atentado.

Dos periodistas pidieron en C5N que el Gobierno investigue a un medio de derecha

La conductora Daniela Ballester y el periodista invitado Juan Alonso plantearon la necesidad de que un organismo del Gobierno investigue cómo se financia un diario de derecha.

“Tienen un diario de derecha que levanta todo lo que dice Bolsonaro en Brasil y la derecha en Chile, tienen canales de Youtube, tienen ‘intelectuales’ que realizan conferencias y tienen un financiamiento sumamente llamativo, espero que la Unidad de Información Financiera (UIF) intervenga”, exigió Alonso.

Ballester apoyo en todo momento. Se referían al ataque a Cristina Kirchner, los movimientos marginales como Revolución Federal y los medios que se autodefinen de derecha, mientras un sector del kirchnerismo propone controlar los supuestos discursos de odio.

Desde La Derecha Diario no se quedaron callados: “En C5N se indignan por la existencia de nuestro medio y piden que nos investigue la Justicia por nuestro nombre ¿La Izquierda Diario puede existir pero La Derecha no?”.