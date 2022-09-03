El Banco Ciudad se hace presente en barrios vulnerables

El Banco Ciudad inauguró el primer cajero automático (ATM) del barrio Rodolfo Ricciardelli (1-11-14) en el bajo Flores (CABA), que está ubicado en el Edificio del Centro de Atención Vecinal en la avenida Perito Moreno 1806, para brindar servicios bancarios a los vecinos de la zona.

El nuevo cajero automático se encuentra disponible durante las 24hs, los siete días de la semana, siendo la primera posición de atención fija, luego de que el banco dispusiera durante la pandemia un cajero móvil en el barrio.

De esta manera, los cerca de 40.000 habitantes del Rodolfo Ricciardelli y alrededores pueden acceder de manera más ágil y cercana a los numerosos servicios financieros que proporcionan estos dispositivos.

En la zona, el Ciudad también dispone de un ATM en el Hospital Piñero (Varela 1307), y los ATMs del Anexo de la Sucursal 42 Pompeya (Av. Del Barco Centenera 2902).

Desde su reciente inauguración, las operaciones que más se realizan en este cajero son consultas y extracciones de efectivo. El dispositivo permite además realizar transferencias, constituir plazos fijos, pagar impuestos y servicios, efectuar recargas para teléfonos móviles, solicitar préstamos, gestionar claves y realizar el trámite de supervivencia de ANSES, dado que cuenta con lector de huella dactilar.

Esta acción permite sumar servicios financieros al Centro de Atención Vecinal donde se encuentra emplazado el ATM, donde también se atienden trámites del Renaper, intermediación laboral, acceso a la Justicia, IVC, ANSES, cultura y educación.

La presencia del Banco Ciudad en lugares vulnerables dentro de sus zonas de influencia, es parte de los ejes estratégicos de la institución como banca pública, que tienen foco en la bancarización y la inclusión financiera.