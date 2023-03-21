El brujo que un empresario recomendó a un periodista

La historia de los brujos no son solo supersticiones de jugadores de futbol. Empresarios muy importantes creen en ellos. Hay uno con mayusculas que tuvo que consultar a un gurú israelí , de mucha fama. Fue por un tema de familia. Su hija se estaba por casar con alguien equivocado. Comprobó que todo lo que le dijo era verdad y evitó el mal para su progenitora. Enterado de esa historia un periodista famoso también adoptó al brujo israelí.