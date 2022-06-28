El derecho al olvido de Natalia Denegri tuvo un límite en la Corte

La Corte destacó la libertad de expresión y rechazó la demanda de la ahora empresaria.

La Corte Suprema revocó un fallo de la Cámara Civil que le daba la razón a Natalia Denegri en su batalla judicial contra Google. En el fallo, los jueces destacaron los alcances de la libertad de prensa y rechazaron que se aplique el derecho al olvido porque se trata de una figura pública.

“Concluir que por el mero paso del tiempo la noticia o información que formó parte de nuestro debate público pierde ese atributo, pone en serio riesgo la historia como también el ejercicio de la memoria social que se nutre de los diferentes hechos de la cultura aún cuando el pasado se nos refleje como inaceptable y ofensivo para los estándares de la actualidad. Si se permitiera restringir recuerdos del acervo público sin más, se abriría un peligroso resquicio, hábil para deformar el debate que la libertad de expresión pretende tutelar”, dijo el Máximo Tribunal.

Y agregó: “Que en virtud de la naturaleza que caracteriza a la información respecto de la cual Denegri pretende desvincularse -se trata de una persona pública q estuvo involucrada en un tema de interés público, interés q se mantiene hasta la actualidad-, cabe concluir q el contenido goza de la máxima tutela que nuestra Constitución Nacional proporciona a la libertad de expresión y, en consecuencia, la pretendida desvinculación —por lesionar, según la actora sus derechos al honor y a la intimidad— debe analizarse bajo el marco constitucional que regula el debate público”.

Puntualmente, la empresaria reclamó desvincular a Google de 21 artículos periodísticos publicados en los diarios Clarín y La Nación, así como 11 videos de Youtube, “alegando una supuesta afectación de derechos personalísimos.

Denegri pretendía que si googleamos su nombre y las palabras “caso” y “Coppola” no aparezcan los videos en los que canta una canción con doble sentido o las imágenes en las que se pelea con otras tres mujeres.

En primera y segunda instancia, la Justicia le había dado la razón.