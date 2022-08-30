Luciani recibió gestos de apoyo en un almuerzo en San Isidro

Los comensales advirtieron, en el Náutico de San Isidro, que el fiscal Diego Luciani estaba en una mesa próxima. Uno de los visitantes se acercó al mozo y le dijo: “Digale al señor fiscal que esa mesa está paga, y dele las gracias por lo que hace por la República”. Cuentan que enterado el fiscal se acercó a saludarlos y agradecerles pero terminó pagando su cuenta. Hubo aplausos en el selecto espacio frente al río.