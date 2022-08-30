A la vecina de Cristina Kirchner le gustaron las cámaras y se pasea por los medios

La mujer dio entrevistas en casi todos los canales.

La vecina anti K de Cristina Kirchner siempre era noticia por sus banderas de protesta. Pero esta semana saltó a la fama con la vigilia de los militantes y comenzó a recorrer los canales de televisión contando sus anécdotas bizarras.

La seguidilla de entrevistas arrancó en el programa de Jorge Rial, en la pantalla de C5N. Jimena contó que la vigilia a favor de Cristina era pacífica al comienzo, pero dijo que se hizo en un lugar inapropiado.  

¿Te molesta mucho tener de vecina a Cristina?, trató de sacudirla Rial. Pero la vecina reaccionó con templanza: “Soy muy liberal, trato de ser respetuosa de los demás”.

La vecina también empezó a grabar videos que sube a las redes sociales. En uno de ellos, se mostró con dos militantes kirchneristas, a los que invitó a su departamento porque estaban “lindos”.

En otra de sus entrevistas, Jimena piropeó a un notero de LN+ y luego se cruzó con un militante K. “Sos como un chico de cuatro años”, le dijo. En realidad se trataba de un barra de Boca, amigo de Rafael Di Zeo. Se llama Sebastián Queiroz.