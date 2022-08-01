El guiño de una abogada cercana a Cristina para Rafecas

La abogada Graciana Peñafort elogió al juez Daniel Rafecas y dijo que debería aprobarse su aprobación, aunque fue justamente el cristinismo duro el que frenó esa designación en el Senado. “En el peor momento de Comodoro Py, Rafecas respetó las garantías”, reconoció Peñafort en una entrevista con Infobae. 

En esa misma nota, dijo que la condena a Amado Boudou no está fime, aunque ya fue ratificada por la Corte Supema.